Following the powerful double earthquake in Venezuela, Israel's State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman issued a poignant warning regarding Israel's preparedness for earthquakes and the reinforcement of buildings, particularly in high-risk areas.

Englman's statement referenced reports published in recent years, and stressed the importance of preparing for an earthquake.

In a report on urban renewal published in June 2026, he wrote: "The need to strengthen buildings against earthquakes is not being adequately addressed in the efforts to advance urban renewal, and in communities exposed to such risks, the need for large-scale urban renewal projects is not being sufficiently promoted."

The report also noted that despite previous recommendations by the State Comptroller, the government has yet to prepare a national policy document or a unified national urban renewal plan.

It further stated that no building permits were issued between 2017 and 2025 for 23 urban renewal evacuation-and-reconstruction (pinui-binui) projects being advanced by the municipalities of Beit She'an, Tiberias, Tzfat (Safed), and Kiryat Shmona, despite those cities being among the areas most vulnerable to major earthquakes and wartime threats.

In a report on earthquake preparedness published in January 2024, the Comptroller warned, "A major earthquake in Israel is only a matter of time. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to prepare for it."

The report added that the five years since the previous audit had not been effectively used to advance measures that would significantly improve preparedness, and concluded that Israel remains inadequately prepared for a major earthquake.