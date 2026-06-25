A succession of two earthquakes convulsed northern Venezuela on Wednesday, causing structural failures and building collapses inside the capital city of Caracas.

A 7.2 magnitude foreshock initially rocked the region near San Felipe shortly after 6:04 p.m. ET. Merely 40 seconds later, a second, more powerful 7.5 magnitude mainshock struck roughly 23 kilometers southeast of Yumare.

According to projections released by the US Geological Survey, the dual seismic events are likely to cause severe property damage and high numbers of casualties.

The US Tsunami Warning Centers indicated that dangerous tsunami waves remain a threat for coastal areas located within 300 kilometers of the seismic center, though an earlier tsunami advisory affecting the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico has been officially rescinded.

Despite being situated approximately 300 kilometers away from the epicenter, Caracas sustained significant damage. Videos verified by CNN captured thick plumes of dust blanketing urban neighborhoods alongside heavily fractured structures missing entire exterior walls. Panicked locals immediately fled shaking high-rises into the open streets, bringing along family members and household pets.

Emergency personnel noted that at least three structures suffered partial collapses in eastern Caracas around Altamira Square. Law enforcement officials within the capital's Chacao municipality stated that it remains too early to provide specific tallies regarding injuries or fatalities.

The deep crustal vibrations also rippled across national borders, shaking communities hundreds of kilometers away in neighboring Colombia.

Following the earthquake in Venezuela, a separate 6.9 magnitude earthquake was felt on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, off the eastern coast of Japan. No tsunami warning was issued in that instance.