Tehran on Wednesday sharply criticized Washington over its public handling of the recent post-war framework, with Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei claiming that conflicting messaging from American leadership threatens to compound a deep-seated history of distrust.

In a social media post, Baghaei emphasized that despite Washington’s long-standing pattern of diplomatic insincerity, the Islamic Republic had engaged in the recent mediation process with genuine diplomatic intent.

While Tehran signed the post-conflict memorandum of understanding (MoU), the spokesperson clarified that the state remains intensely cautious, evaluating every step through the lens of five decades of historically fraught interactions, alongside critical regional developments spanning the last 18 months.

The spokesperson then warned that “mixed public signaling" from the White House would directly undermine the path toward sustainable stability.

“Contradictory statements by US officials about the memorandum to end the imposed war will not reduce Iranians’ accumulated mistrust, and will only recall previous broken commitments," warned Baghaei.

Furthermore, he reminded Washington that the diplomatic architecture relies entirely on balanced execution, urging American negotiators to stick strictly to the parameters explicitly detailed in the framework text rather than introducing revisions.

“The US governing establishment must bear in mind that the principle of ‘commitment for commitment’ requires both sides to fulfill their obligations and avoid interpretations that completely contradict the explicit text of the memorandum of understanding."

While Baghaei did not specify which comments by US officials had raised Iran’s ire, the post came hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that Iran must fulfill commitments made during talks in Switzerland.

“We expect them to live up to the commitments they made in Switzerland," he told reporters. “If they don't live up to those commitments, the President has a lot of options at his disposal, including, I'm not saying he's going to do it, I'm saying including reversing these sanctions."

He added, “They've made very straight-up commitments in Switzerland, and the President has been very clear they need to keep those commitments."

Asked when international nuclear inspectors should be permitted to enter Iran, Rubio replied, “As soon as possible."

“That needs to happen. That's a commitment they made, and it's one they need to keep," he said.

Rubio also emphasized that any future agreement with Iran must be fully implemented.

“If we're going to get a deal, it has to be a real deal, and it has to be a good deal," he said. “If Iran wants to make a good and real deal, the United States is open to that. If they're not, then, of course, the President has options."

On Tuesday, Trump warned that the United States could quickly resume military action against Iran, should the Islamic Republic fail to act “reasonably" following the recent agreement.

"Iran has been great - IF Iran is reasonable, IF they're smart. Otherwise, we'll have to finish the job," Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania.

He added, "As you know, we just achieved a historic peace agreement with Iran to end the conflict... and most importantly, we are ensuring one thing very importantly- because this is why I did it... Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, and they've agreed to that."