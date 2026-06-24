Fox News commentator Mark Levin on Tuesday ripped the US-Iran deal, warning it would provide Tehran with more funding in a single year than Israel receives in a decade.

"The Iranian regime will now receive more money from this deal in a single year than Israel receives in 10 years (nearly all of which buys military equipment from American companies)," Levin wrote in a post on social media.

He added, "Israel is actively and aggressively focused on complete economic and military independence. It does not want to be treated as a sterling partner in war but a belittled punching bag the rest of the time."

"Just listen to what’s said about Israel by Democrats, Woke Reich podcasters, TV hosts, and even some of our friends. I fear we will regret this as we grow closer to countries like Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan and go down a narrow and dark path," concluded Levin.

Earlier on Tuesday, Levin sharply criticized diplomatic efforts involving Hezbollah, questioning the exclusion of Israel and Lebanon from negotiations and condemning the role of outside mediators.

"Has anybody ever heard of a negotiation where the two countries directly affected, Israel and Lebanon, are left out of the negotiation?" Levin wrote, referring to what he described as a Hezbollah renewal negotiation involving Qatar, Pakistan, and the United States.

Levin argued that the outcome of such talks would be imposed on both countries and asked, "Have we ever forced a democratic ally to endanger its own citizens by supporting a terrorist organization that has murdered Americans?"

"Honestly, this is an abomination. What kind of bull*‎*‎*‎*‎* is this," he continued.

Levin accused the negotiators of undermining Israel's security interests and strengthening Iran's influence in Lebanon through Hezbollah.

"Even worse, we are smearing Israel for refusing to abandon its security, we ensure Iran’s control over Lebanon via Hezbollah, and we have done absolutely nothing over the 45 year period Hezbollah has slaughtered Americans," he wrote. "Only Israel has. Why are we helping Hezbollah? Pure appeasement to Iran."

Levin also questioned whether congressional Republicans would support the effort. "I wonder how many congressional Republicans support this? No way this escapes scrutiny. Something is going on here that stinks to high heaven," he wrote.