Over the past day, discussions have been held between Israel's political leadership and the IDF regarding the deployment of forces in southern Lebanon.

The IDF is expected to present a plan to the political echelon for maintaining troops in the area, focusing on positions where forces should consolidate and locations that would provide security for both residents of northern Israel and IDF soldiers in Lebanon.

The IDF's Northern Command has analyzed the terrain and identified positions that allow for observation and fire control over key areas of southern Lebanon. Defense officials believe that during negotiations with the Lebanese government it may be possible to implement a pilot program and transfer certain areas to the control of the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Among troops operating deep inside southern Lebanon, there is a sense that the phase of significant territorial advancement has largely run its course and that the operational focus is shifting. Nevertheless, the area remains active, and forces from the 36th Division are stationed at key positions along the Ali al-Taher Ridge, operating mainly from defensive positions to remove threats.

Clashes with terrorists also continue at a high intensity: Earlier on Wednesday, troops identified an armed terrorist cell operating near their position within the security zone on the ridge. The forces struck the cell north of the security area, eliminating the threat.

In a separate incident on the same ridge, soldiers spotted four terrorists traveling on a bulldozer and a motorcycle who crossed into the secured area and approached the forces in what was defined as an immediate threat. Warning fire was initially used, but after the suspects continued advancing and ignored calls to stop, troops opened targeted fire and hits were identified.

The IDF emphasized that the use of civilian engineering equipment is another example of Hezbollah's exploitation of Lebanese civilians and civilian infrastructure as cover for its activities. A soldier in the sector said, "Right now there are not too many offensive fire attacks forward, but within my area of responsibility the directive is clear: Anyone who identifies a threat opens fire. There is no question about it."

The issue of underground infrastructure also remains a concern. Destruction of the tunnels in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area has been temporarily suspended due to operational sensitivities. Activities by special units, including the Yahalom combat engineering unit and commando forces, are continuing in the field to assess the situation and determine further action regarding the tunnel network. In one tunnel near Tabnit, terrorists are believed to remain trapped underground.