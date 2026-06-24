Over the course of Tuesday night, the IDF struck and destroyed four rocket launch positions in several areas across the Gaza Strip.

"The launch positions were established by the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in recent weeks, after the ceasefire agreement came into effect," the IDF stressed. "The launch positions were prepared to fire rockets against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, and therefore posed an immediate threat."

The IDF also noted that as always, "prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."

Earlier this year, an IDF intelligence document sent to a highly restricted group within Israel’s political leadership revealed that the Hamas terror organization is managing to take significant advantage of the current ceasefire to rebuild itself.

According to information published by Channel 12 News, the organization is systematically working to restore and improve its force-building capabilities in the Gaza Strip while exploiting the complex political situation to buy time.

The document explicitly states that "Hamas is stalling for time while simultaneously organizing and improving its force-building in the Strip, including the rehabilitation of its military wing, accelerated recruitment of operatives, seizure of goods, and demonstrations of civil and governmental sovereignty in the territories it controls."

Although the report notes that Hamas has not yet managed to achieve a "technological or operational leap forward," the gradual process of rebuilding its capabilities is advancing steadily and in a concerning manner.