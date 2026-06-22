חוסל ראש מערך ההנדסה של גדוד ג'באליה בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF carried out two successful targeted strikes in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, eliminating Ahmed Munir Khalil Zaza, the engineering officer of Hamas's West Jabaliya Battalion in Gaza City.

According to the IDF, Zaza was responsible for the production and distribution of weapons among the battalion's companies and oversaw the construction of explosive devices and booby-trapped buildings.

The military said that in recent weeks, Zaza had attempted to plant explosive devices near the Yellow Line in an effort to attack IDF troops operating in the area.

In a separate strike in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated Hussein Safadi, commander of Hamas's sniper array in Gaza City.

Safadi was responsible throughout the war for all sniper attack plans targeting IDF forces in the Gaza City area. The IDF said that in recent weeks he had systematically violated the ceasefire agreement and worked to train terrorists and advance additional sniper attack plans against Israeli forces.