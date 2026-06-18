Federal law enforcement officials have apprehended a 38-year-old San Diego resident for allegedly rerouting hundreds of thousands of dollars raised through sham humanitarian drives directly to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Prosecutors announced that the suspect systematically exploited the humanitarian crisis following the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel to dupe unsuspecting donors into financing a banned extremist organization.

The suspect faces an array of federal indictments, including wire fraud, money laundering, sanctions evasion, lying to investigators, and conspiring to deliver material support to a designated terrorist entity.

Court files unsealed by the Department of Justice reveal that the defendant utilized social media networks, online crowdfunding portals, and an entity named Ikram - The Arab Charity Foundation Inc. to collect funds under the guise of sending critical aid to civilians trapped in Gaza.

Instead of providing relief, investigators discovered that the suspect amassed roughly $600,000 from internet pleas between December 2023 and February 2024. From that pool, authorities trace $116,000 as being funneled to an active operative within Hamas. Another $382,000 was deliberately prepared to be converted into digital currency and wired to the terror group via an established online financing pipeline called Gaza Now.

Beyond the financial trail, prosecutors allege the suspect frequently published online content praising Hamas and celebrating the October 7 massacre, even generating and distributing propaganda footage across public channels. Behind the scenes, the complaint states that he and a nameless accomplice debated naming their primary fundraising project after the Al-Qassam Brigades - Hamas's armed wing - before ultimately masking the scheme under his established charitable organization.

The Justice Department characterized the arrest as part of a coordinated campaign to dismantle support networks for terrorist cells.

FBI officials added that the case demonstrates how malicious actors weaponize benevolent appeals to hide unlawful transactions. The extensive multi-agency probe paired agents from Joint Terrorism Task Forces in both San Diego and New York alongside US Customs and Border Protection.

If found guilty, the 38-year-old faces decades behind bars. The top material support and sanctions violations each carry a maximum 20-year prison sentence, while the false statements charge carries up to five years. The case is headed to court via federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.