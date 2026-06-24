החתונות הוסתרו, המשטרה פשטה דוברות המשטרה

Dozens of police officers raided several locations in Yavniel on Wednesday morning as part of an undercover investigation into suspected illegal marriages involving minors within the Breslov community.

The operation followed a months-long investigation during which police allegedly uncovered a network involved in arranging secret weddings, matchmaking between minors, and conducting marriage ceremonies involving underage individuals.

Following the exposure of the investigation, several community members suspected of organizing the ceremonies and facilitating the matches were brought in for questioning. A number of minors believed to have been married in recent months were also questioned by investigators.

According to police, the investigation revealed a pattern in which many of the suspected weddings were held during morning hours with only a small number of participants present. The locations of the ceremonies were allegedly concealed until shortly before they took place, while attendees were prohibited from bringing mobile phones and documentation of the events was avoided.

Investigators said that in some cases, a separate public gathering was later held and presented as an “engagement party," with relatives and acquaintances invited to attend.

As part of the investigation, detectives raided a ceremony taking place at a private home in a community in February after receiving a real-time report about the event.

Police said officers who arrived at the scene found couples wearing wedding clothing. During a search of the property, investigators located a ketubah (Jewish marriage contract), wedding rings, and a cup wrapped in foil - another tradtional accoutement in Jewish weddings - that had allegedly been concealed inside a cabinet housing a central water dispenser.

Police also said that court-authorized orders allowed investigators to collect information from hospitals in northern Israel. According to the investigation’s findings, more than 20 cases were identified over the past three years in which minors from the community gave birth while still listed as single in the population registry.

The police stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and is part of a broader effort to combat marriages involving minors. “The Israel Police will continue to act decisively against any offense that harms minors and vulnerable populations, with the goal of uncovering the truth, holding those involved accountable, and preventing the continuation of the phenomenon."