Egyptian authorities in Egypt on Friday confirmed the release of the body of Or Elihai Marciano, who was killed in an accident in Sinai earlier this week.

Marciano, 29, was a resident of the community of Susya in southern Hebron Hills.

He will be laid to rest on Friday, at the regional cemetery in Susya.

Marciano, a well-known and beloved figure in the Breslov hasidic community, was on his way to Uman, Ukraine, in a journey that ended in tragedy.

The accident occurred when a group of Hasidim was traveling to Sharm El-Sheikh to participate in the traditional "gathering" on the first day of the Jewish month of Nissan, which is also the birthday of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

Due to the security situation and the cancellation of flights at Ben Gurion Airport following the start of Operation "Roaring Lion," the hasidim chose a complex detour through Egypt, aiming to reach the tomb in time.

The vehicle in which they were traveling overturned near Sharm El-Sheikh. Marciano was killed on the spot, and another hasid, Ma'ayan Shalom, the son of Irit, was moderately injured with fractures in his leg.

Marciano, 29 at the time of his death, is survived by his wife and two young daughters. In his community in Susya and among the Breslov hasidim, he was eulogized as a man of kindness who dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of Rabbi Nachman and bringing people closer together.