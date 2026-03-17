More than one hundred Breslov Chassidim entered the city of Schechem (Nablus) this morning (Tuesday) and arrived at Joseph’s Tomb without coordination with the IDF and contrary to security directives.

The Chassidim came with tefillin and prayed the morning prayer at the site, claiming their goal was to “restore Jewish control over the place."

This is not the first time Breslov Chassidim have entered the area without permission. Last December, a similar incident ended in a serious accident: Chassidim who arrived in private vehicles at Joseph’s Tomb ran over a Palestinian while exiting the site at high speed. Palestinian Authority security forces were involved in handling the incident.

The injured Palestinian was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. Afterwards, the Chassidim fled the scene on foot. The vehicle was seized and handed over to the Civil Administration.

The IDF warns: “We emphasize that entry of Israeli civilians into Area A is dangerous and prohibited by law."