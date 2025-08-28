In a major decision announced this morning, Breslov Hasidic Rabbis have instructed that any community members with active arrest warrants must refrain from traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah. The directive comes in light of recent incidents where haredi men who have been issued draft notices for IDF service but did not report for duty have been arrested as they attempt to move through customs.

The ruling was made during a gathering of approximately 100 Rabbis from across the Breslov spectrum, including both Ashkenazic and Sephardic leaders.

At the meeting, representatives from organizations opposing haredi draft laws presented detailed information about current procedures in army recruitment offices and detention facilities.

Following these presentations and internal discussions, the Rabbis issued a clear directive: “Anyone with an active arrest warrant must not attempt to leave the country, as doing so risks immediate arrest.” They emphasized that “everything possible must be done to avoid, God forbid, a situation leading to arrest.”

The Rabbis also reaffirmed their firm stance against military conscription, declaring it a “decree of religious annihilation.” They ruled that all forms of service—including national and civil service—are strictly forbidden.

Responsibility for enforcing this guidance was placed on educators and spiritual leaders, who were instructed to ensure that their students do not take unnecessary risks by attempting to travel under these conditions.

The decree is of particular severity in light of the importance of the pilgrimage in the Breslov community, which generally holds it to be a sacred obligation. Groups traveling to Uman have been willing to cross several borders by land, air, or sea to arrive on time for Rosh Hashanah. Breslov adherents have braved exceptional hardships to reach Uman in recent years, including exceptionally strict public safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing dangers from the Ukraine War.