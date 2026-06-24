An intelligence document published by Kan News sheds light on Qatar’s discreet assistance to Iran in bypassing international sanctions.

The document, recently compiled by a foreign intelligence agency, outlines how Qatar has become a central channel for strengthening Iran’s economy, trade relations and military capabilities since the 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, and in the period following the October 7 massacre.

According to the report, beginning in 2018 Qatar worked to expand maritime trade routes with Iran, leading to a significant increase in bilateral trade. Cooperation also grew in the energy sector, including an agreement that would allow electricity exports from Iran to Qatar.

The document further claims that Qatar plays a key role in efforts to unfreeze Iranian funds. It states that the first funds Iran is expected to receive as part of negotiations with the United States include $6 billion held in Qatar. According to the report, understandings between the central bank governors of the two countries regarding the release of the funds were reached as early as October 2024, but the United States blocked the move at the time. The document alleges that the money would be used to support terrorism rather than economic development.

Beyond economic ties, the intelligence report claims that Qatar has also contributed to Iran’s military buildup. It cites official data from Qatar’s National Planning Council indicating a steady flow of dual-use materials to Iran.

Among the materials allegedly supplied are oils that can be used in rocket fuel production, explosives and naval systems, as well as unusually large quantities of materials that could potentially serve as fuel components for rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles. The report also mentions the supply of aluminum rods and profiles, which can be used in UAV airframes, along with internal piston engines, which are components that may have direct applications in drone manufacturing.

The intelligence document concludes that Qatar’s activities pose a direct challenge to the security interests of the United States, Israel and Arab states, and recommends taking concrete measures to curb these activities.