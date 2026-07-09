British MP Andy Burnham, who is expected to succeed Keir Starmer as prime minister, laid out his anti-Israel platform on Thursday, apologizing for Labour's initial response to Israel's military campaign in Gaza and promising a stronger approach toward the Jewish state if he becomes prime minister.

In an interview with The Guardian, Burnham said Labour's early handling of the issue fell short. "I know many people feel that at the start of Israel's military action in Gaza, my party didn't get it right, and I am sorry about that," he said. "The response has too often not been good enough. We need to do better."

Burnham said a future government under his leadership would seek to increase pressure on the Israeli government, including by considering additional sanctions against individuals and entities and examining a ban on trade in goods originating from what he described as illegal settlements.

"We've got to do more to put pressure on the Israeli government," Burnham said. While noting that the UK had already taken "some important steps," he added, "the UK was too slow to call for a ceasefire in the war launched following the Hamas-led October 7th Massacre. And we must now do more to strengthen our approach."

Burnham declined to describe the situation in Gaza as genocide, saying such a determination should be left to international courts.

"I have been absolutely appalled by what I've seen and read about the destruction of Gaza," he said. "There's increasing evidence that war crimes appear to have been committed. There must be accountability for the depth of the suffering the people of Gaza have experienced. Ultimately, however, it must be for the international courts to determine, rather than politicians."

The interview also addressed concerns among Jewish communities. Burnham said he remained committed to combating antisemitism and reiterated his condemnation of the Hamas attacks of October 7th.

"There is no contradiction between a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism and holding the Netanyahu government to account," he said. "I will always take a fair and balanced approach and stand up for what is right."

Burnham also criticized what he described as an increase in settler violence in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, as well as continued settlement expansion. He said further measures should be considered, including "looking at further sanctions" and "looking at measures to ban trade in goods with illegal settlements."

He also said the humanitarian situation in Gaza remained "a scar on our collective conscience," citing continued civilian casualties, limited humanitarian aid, and the continued expansion of Israeli military control.