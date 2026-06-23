Police announced Tuesday that a prosecutor’s statement has been filed against a 37-year-old Judea and Samaria resident who was allegedly staying in Israel without a permit, on suspicion of committing a lewd act against a 16-year-old minor in south Tel Aviv.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 15, when the suspect allegedly waited for the minor before approaching him and carrying out the suspected offense.

After a report was received through the emergency hotline, officers from the Tel Aviv South Police Station arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Police said investigators collected evidence and conducted extensive searches to locate the suspect, who was arrested shortly afterward.

During the investigation, police said they gathered evidence allegedly connecting the suspect to the incident. His detention was extended several times as investigators continued their work.

Police said that based on the findings collected during the investigation, sufficient evidence had been established against the suspect, leading to the submission of a prosecutor’s statement. An indictment is expected to be filed in the coming days.