National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday, together with Minister of Galilee and the Negev Yitzhak Wasserlauf, toured the area where violent riots commenced between Eritrean infiltrators the day before.

"Those (officers) who were in danger and opened fire, we give you support. I appreciate your work," Ben-Gvir told police officers during the tour.

"I am pleased by the fact that the ministerial committee accepted my proposal for an administrative process against the rioters who were arrested and who will be arrested. They need to sit in prison until they're deported. Even those who don't support the regime don't need to be here."

Severe clashes broke out on Saturday between pro-regime and anti-regime Eritrean nationals in south Tel Aviv. The police used live fire, and during the clashes, 135 individuals were injured, of them, 30 were police officers. At least 39 rioters were arrested.