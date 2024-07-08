A 25-year-old Eritrean national was murdered on Sunday evening in a brawl in south Tel Aviv.

Another Eritrean was seriously injured and was evacuated to Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

The Israel Police said the brawl included the throwing of rocks and usage of clubs and spikes. Police officers who arrived at the scene used riot dispersal measures to disperse the fight. Eight rioters were arrested.

Attorney Yonatan Jakubowicz, founder of the Israeli Immigration Policy Center, said, "The State of Israel is facing existential threats on many fronts, it simply cannot afford to allow entire neighborhoods in Gush Dan to become battle zones for illegal infiltrators from Eritrea.”

“Unfortunately, a ruling was recently made in the District Court in Jerusalem that has the potential not only to grant Israeli residency to those Eritrean rioters and to tens of thousands of others, but also to bring about family reunification that will allow tens of thousands more to come to Israel and forever change the image of many more city centers.”

“Israeli society in general and the Israeli government in particular must wake up and promote a comprehensive policy that will lead to the removal of the infiltrators from Israel and prevent or reduce this anarchy as long as possible,” he added.