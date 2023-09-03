Minister May Golan (Likud) gave an interview to Channel 12 News on Saturday night, in which she commented on the clashes that erupted between Eritrean rioters in southern Tel Aviv.

"If I were the Minister of Immigration, we would not have come to this point," said Golan.

"Detached judges, who do not know what an Eritrean infiltrator looks like, sat in the Supreme Court. They invalidated the 'Infiltrators Law' three times and were concerned about the hobbies and relationships [of infiltrators], while elderly women were raped and murdered," she charged.

On the outline presented by the United Nations in 2018 regarding the Eritreans, which was initially supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before he backed down from it, Golan explained, "I opposed the outline because it is not the right one. It is bad for the State of Israel and for maintaining an immigration policy. Netanyahu [initially] thought it was good, but it was not for nothing that he backed down. I will not let the UN to decide what is good for me. I don't trust the UN."

The proposal by the UN would have paved the way for legal status for more than 16,000 illegal immigrants from Eritrea, Sudan, and Somalia currently living in Israel.

In exchange, the UN would have worked “to facilitate the departure” of 16,250 infiltrators to Western countries. Thousands of additional infiltrators would not be affected by the agreement.

Golan continued to blame the judges of the Supreme Court for the situation in southern Tel Aviv in Saturday’s interview, saying, "There are 15 dictators in the Supreme Court who decide what is right in southern Tel Aviv."