The upcoming phase of American-brokered diplomatic negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, scheduled to commence on Tuesday, will feature synchronized military and political tracks, part of a broader push by Washington to finalize a "comprehensive peace and security agreement", said a State Department official quoted by CNN.

According to the official, the diplomatic schedule will kick off with an integrated political and defense session. This will be followed by a dedicated military track, concluding with a political wrap-up round.

Leading the American contingent are State Department Counselor Dan Holler alongside Daniel Zimmerman, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs.

“Our shared goal is to end the cycle of violence for good," the official stated, according to CNN. “We are enabling Israel and Lebanon to negotiate as two sovereign states and to find a way to have peace and security."

The US remains focused on building a durable regional framework through these upcoming sessions.

“The talks will continue to advance a comprehensive peace and security agreement between the two countries," the official added.

The most recent round of talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington resulted in a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

That summit marked the fourth round of US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel.

After the initial April 23 meeting between the sides, which was attended by the Israeli and Lebanese Ambassadors to the US, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, President Donald Trump expressed hope that peace between Israel and Lebanon would be possible this year.

Trump also said he hopes to host a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Washington within a few weeks.

However, Aoun has made clear that a high-level summit with Netanyahu is currently out of the question, stressing that the cessation of hostilities must be the primary focus before any direct political engagement can be considered.