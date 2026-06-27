Following the formalization in Washington of the landmark trilateral framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon, Israel’s Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter shared his comments from the signing ceremony, shedding light on the intense, four-day diplomatic tug-of-war required to rescue the deal from near-collapse.

"In my opening remarks four days ago, I expressed concern that this train was running off the tracks, that Iran and its proxies wanted a train wreck," Ambassador Leiter stated. "Well, with a lot of hard work, under your leadership, Secretary Rubio and your entire team, we put the train back on the tracks, and it's running in the right direction."

The newly finalized accord outlines a performance-based security roadmap that introduces two initial pilot demilitarization zones adjacent to the Blue Line. Under these terms, the IDF will execute a limited, phased withdrawal from designated areas, allowing the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to take over security management and systematically dismantle terrorist strongholds.

For Israel, the exclusion of regional proxy actors from Lebanon's political and military future remains the foundational baseline of the entire arrangement.

"In this performance-based trilateral framework agreement, Iran is out, Hezbollah is out, and the road to peace between Israel and Lebanon is in," said Leiter.

The ambassador noted that the ultimate objective of this multi-phased diplomatic journey extends far beyond a localized truce, aiming for complete bilateral normalization.

"Final destination: peace between our two countries. Real peace, where both countries will live in security, where Israel's and Lebanon's sovereignty will be respected, honored, and protected," he said.

Leiter directed praise toward his negotiating counterpart, Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh, commending her fierce representation of Beirut's interests throughout the high-pressure talks.

Referring to the Lebanese ambassador as a “very tough negotiator", he added, "You and your team set an example for patriotism to your country. You fight like a lioness, Miss Ambassador."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the agreement in a video statement released earlier on Friday.

"The most critical point is that, first and foremost, Israel remains in the security zone in southern Lebanon. This is a significant achievement, and we will maintain this presence as long as Hezbollah is not disarmed, and as long as a threat is posed to the State of Israel," he said.

On the impact the agreement has on Iran, the Prime Minister explained, "This is also a major blow to Iran. Iran is attempting to force us into a unilateral withdrawal from southern Lebanon. In effect, Israel, Lebanon, and the United States are telling them: this is none of your business. You have no role in Lebanon - neither you, nor Hezbollah, nor any other terrorist organization."

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah terrorist organization denounced the framework agreement .

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah stated in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV, which is affiliated with the organization, that the Lebanese government will be unable to enforce the agreement signed in Washington unless it is actively seeking a US-backed civil war.

Fadlallah charged that the negotiations in Washington were an attempt to sabotage the Pakistani-sponsored negotiation track, declaring, "Without Hezbollah, nothing will pass."

Fadlallah also dismissed reports claiming that Lebanon's position in the direct negotiations was drafted during meetings between himself and Lebanese Armed Forces officers. He added that the Lebanese government had handed the Israeli enemy a gift that would have zero impact on the ground.

"Whatever move the government makes, we will block it, and we will cling to our resistance and our weapons even more," the Hezbollah lawmaker clarified.

Fadlallah concluded by stating, "Our resistance is serious, and we will not allow the government to carry out its commitments on the ground."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)