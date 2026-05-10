A new medical school is due to open in Eilat this October, marking a significant step in efforts to strengthen healthcare services and medical education in southern Israel. The initiative, which has already attracted dozens of applicants and faculty members, is being led by Prof. Hana Leiba, a senior physician and researcher with extensive experience in Israel’s healthcare system.

Leiba believes the new institution represents an important opportunity for both the city of Eilat and the country as a whole. Speaking about the project, she described it as a chance to help develop the southern region while training a new generation of doctors in Israel.

Recently appointed dean of the medical school, Leiba returned to Israel only days ago from Laos, where she led a delegation of ophthalmological surgeons treating children in areas lacking pediatric eye specialists. She is now dedicating her attention to preparing the school for its first academic year.

Alongside her new role, Leiba continues to serve in senior positions within Clalit Health Services, including heading the ARIK academic research and innovation center at Kaplan Medical Center and overseeing research in Clalit’s hospital division.

The school, initiated by Dr. Moshe Cohen, aims to provide additional opportunities for Israeli and international students seeking medical studies while helping address the growing demand for physicians in Israel. Supporters of the initiative say it can also serve as a catalyst for improving healthcare infrastructure in Eilat and throughout the south.

Particular attention is being given to advancing Yoseftal Hospital into a stronger academic and training center. Leiba acknowledged that the hospital is still developing academically, but stressed that Clalit is fully committed to the process. “I believe we can develop it," she said, expressing confidence that students will benefit from cooperation with hospitals across the country.

The program has already recruited more than 70 Israeli lecturers and signed a partnership agreement with the University of Debrecen, which Leiba praised as one of Europe’s leading medical universities.

Interest in the school continues to grow ahead of its launch, with approximately 100 candidates currently competing for the remaining places in the inaugural class.