Eight outstanding immigrants from English-speaking countries have been named recipients of the 12th Annual Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize. The prestigious award recognizes exceptional individuals whose professional achievements, community leadership, and contributions have made a lasting impact on Israeli society and helped strengthen the State of Israel.

The honorees include: Naomi Stuchiner, Founder, Beit Issie Shapiro, in the field of Community & Non-Profit; Dr. Philip Klipstein, Senior Principal Scientist, R&D Division, SCD (SemiConductor Devices Ltd.), in the field of Science and Medicine; Rabbanit Chana Henkin, Founder & Chancellor, Nishmat, in the field of Education; Ami Baran, Head, Israel Athletics Association, in the field of Culture, Art & Sports; and Danielle Abraham, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Volcani International Partnerships & ReGrow Israel, in the field of Global Impact; and Barak Swarttz, Content Creator and Founder of GRIT for Good, in the field of Young Leadership.

This year’s Special Recognition Award is being presented to Amb. Ron Dermer, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States and former Minister of Strategic Affairs. One of Israel’s most influential diplomats and strategic advisors, Dermer played a central role in strengthening the U.S.-Israel alliance, advancing the historic Abraham Accords, and shaping Israel’s national security and foreign policy during some of the nation’s most consequential moments. His decades of public service reflect the transformative impact of immigrants on Israel and the Jewish world.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award is being presented to Prof. Marta Weinstock-Rosin, a pioneering neuropharmacologist, and developer of the groundbreaking Alzheimer’s drug Exelon. Her decades of trailblazing research and innovation have had a profound global impact on neuroscience and medicine, and her personal journey embodies resilience, vision, and the extraordinary contributions of immigrants to Israel and the world.

“The annual Bonei Zion Prize continues to shine a light on the remarkable contributions immigrants are making to Israeli society," said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founder and Executive Director. “Each of this year’s recipients exemplifies the values of dedication, innovation, and Zionism, and together they are a living embodiment of the vitality and strength that Aliyah continues to bring to the State of Israel.

The Prize is sponsored by Sylvan Adams, President of the World Jewish Congress Israel Region, one of Israel’s most notable philanthropists and a leading voice in the global Jewish community. A Nefesh B’Nefesh Oleh himself, who made Aliyah a decade ago, Sylvan is deeply committed to support the growth and future of the State of Israel. Showcasing Israel’s achievements and the extraordinary contributions of its people to the world is central to his mission, making the Bonei Zion Prize a natural extension of that commitment.

“Each year, the Bonei Zion Prize reminds us of one of Israel’s greatest strengths: the extraordinary people who choose to build their lives here and, in doing so, help build the future of the Jewish state," said Sylvan Adams, President of the World Jewish Congress Israel Region. “In the wake of the immense challenges Israel and Jewish communities around the world have faced over the past year, these stories of commitment, resilience, and contribution carry even greater meaning. At a time when we are working to encourage greater Aliyah and strengthen Israel through the vision of bringing one million new immigrants to Israel, these honorees embody the very best of what Aliyah represents. Their achievements across science, education, sports, social impact, and global leadership are a powerful testament to the immeasurable contributions immigrants continue to make to Israeli society and to the Jewish people as a whole."

Hundreds of immigrants from English-speaking countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States, have been nominated for this prize, reflecting the breadth of talent, leadership, and impact found throughout Israel’s Anglo-Oleh community.

Recipients were selected by a distinguished panel of committee members in the following categories: Science & Medicine; Community & Non-Profit; Education; Global Impact; Culture, Art & Sports; Young Leadership; Special Recognition; and Lifetime Achievement. Together, this year’s honorees represent the diverse ways immigrants are helping shape Israel’s future.