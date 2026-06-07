At the MedEx conference in New Jersey, Tony Gelbart, Nefesh B'Nefesh Co-Founder & Chairman, spoke about the growing international effort to bring physicians and healthcare professionals to Israel, describing it as one of the country's most important national projects.

Gelbart explained that the initiative has been underway for nearly a decade, with major momentum building over the past three years through unprecedented cooperation between multiple government ministries and organizations. He highlighted the involvement of the Ministries of Immigration, Health and the Negev and Galilee, noting that the project has become a rare example of broad consensus that transcends politics.

According to Gelbart, the focus is simple: identifying talented medical professionals around the world and helping them build their futures in Israel. "There is no politics here," he said. "The question is what we can do for Israel and how we can find the best people to help build the country."

The recruitment effort extends far beyond the United States. While it began in North America, teams are now actively working in France, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and England. The goal is to address Israel's ongoing physician shortage by simplifying what was once a lengthy and complicated process.

Click here for more details about IMAP - the International Medical Aliyah Program

One of the conference's most significant innovations is the streamlined licensing and employment system. Gelbart described how doctors can arrive at the event, complete the necessary licensing procedures and, before leaving, receive authorization to practice medicine in Israel. They can then meet representatives from hospitals and healthcare providers from across the country and explore employment opportunities immediately.

However, Gelbart emphasized that aliyah is about far more than a job. Successful immigration requires considering the needs of the entire family. Educational opportunities for children, employment options for spouses and overall quality of life all play critical roles in determining where a family ultimately settles. In some cases, he noted, the ideal professional opportunity may not align with what is best for a family's broader needs, and advisors work closely with immigrants to help them see the bigger picture.

Reflecting on the atmosphere at the conference, Gelbart connected the event to a broader sense of Jewish unity that he has witnessed during his travels around the world. While Jewish communities face different challenges, fears and priorities depending on where they live, he said there is one common thread: a shared connection to Israel.

He described Israel as the one place where Jews from every corner of the world can come together and build a common future. "You don't have to be a pioneer from 1948," Gelbart said. "You can be a pioneer in 2026."

MedEx is part of IMAP - The International Medical Aliyah Program led by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Negev, the Galilee and National Resilience and the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization in cooperation with the Jewish Agency.