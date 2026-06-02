At the Nefesh B’Nefesh MedEx conference in New Jersey, physician assistant Raizel Raskin shared her inspiring journey toward making aliyah and discussed how healthcare professionals can help strengthen Israel’s medical system.

Raskin, a surgical physician assistant at the Cleveland Clinic, attended the conference to learn more about opportunities for physician assistants (PAs) in Israel as she and her husband prepare for their move.

“Actually, a few years ago we really wanted to make aliyah," Raskin said. “But neither me nor my husband had a job that would work in Israel. Thank God, with physician assistants being brought to Israel, we both have actually found a path to doing our jobs in Israel."

While acknowledging the challenges involved in relocating and practicing in a relatively new profession within Israel’s healthcare system, Raskin said her family remains motivated by a deep connection to the Jewish state.

“The fears are that it’s a new profession, so we don’t know how we’re going to be received in the healthcare system," she explained. “But honestly, we are constantly driven by the fact that we love Israel. It’s the Jewish homeland. It’s where I want to raise my kids. There’s really nowhere else I’d want to be."

Raskin said she hopes to contribute not only to Israel’s economy but also to its evolving medical infrastructure.

As a surgical PA, she assists physicians across a wide range of specialties, including general surgery, urology, bariatric surgery, orthopedics, and obstetrics and gynecology. Her role often helps fill critical staffing needs in operating rooms and supports surgeons during complex procedures.

Among her areas of expertise is robotic-assisted surgery, an increasingly important field in modern medicine.

In robotic procedures, the surgeon operates from a console while another highly trained medical professional remains at the patient’s side to manage equipment and respond to any issues that arise during the operation.

“The doctor is on the robotic console operating the robot, and we are standing next to the robot," Raskin explained. “We’re changing out the equipment, fixing any issues that arise, and we’re scrubbed in and ready to help as the doctor needs us."

During MedEx, Raskin attended a panel focused on physician assistants and their growing role in Israel’s healthcare system. She said she was encouraged by what she learned.

“We actually heard about the fact that there could be a role for PAs in a lot of different specialties," she said. “They’re really trying to bring all the specialties that PAs are involved in in America to Israel. It’s just a matter of time."

MedEx is part of a broader national program led by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Negev, the Galilee and National Resilience and the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization in cooperation with the Jewish Agency.