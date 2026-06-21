חיסול המחבלים בעזה דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced on Sunday that it eliminated two Hamas terrorists in southern Gaza last week who were part of the terrorist organization's financial transfer network.

According to the IDF, Hussein Qadra, who headed the network, and Mohammed Farah, who operated alongside him, were involved in a financial mechanism directed by Hamas leadership that transferred funds to the organization's military wing.

The IDF said the two, together with other terrorists, helped transfer more than half a billion shekels to Hamas' military wing through a network of dozens of couriers and money changers operating in Turkey and Gaza.

The defense establishment estimates that the funds were used to sustain Hamas' military activities, including paying salaries to terrorists and financing attacks against IDF forces and Israeli civilians.

The IDF added that the financing activity continued in recent weeks, claiming it was carried out in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The military stressed that Southern Command forces remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue operating to remove security threats and strike terrorist infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip.