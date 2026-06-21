On Saturday, in a precise strike in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated Ahmed Samir Muhammad Washah, a terrorist in Hamas' military wing who served as a sniper operative.

Washah was eliminated alongside two additional Hamas terrorists.

Alongside his work as an Al Jazeera photojournalist in recent years, Washah was an operative in Hamas' military wing. In recent months, he advanced sniper attack plans and additional terrorist activities against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Washah worked alongside his brother, Muhammad Samir Muhammad Washah, a key terrorist in Hamas' rocket and weapons production headquarters, who operated under the guise of an Al Jazeera journalist and was eliminated in April.

Due to his recent military activity and the threat he posed to IDF troops operating in the area, he was eliminated in a precise aerial strike.

"IDF troops under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF warned following the strike.