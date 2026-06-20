In numerous incidents throughout Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched more than 50 projectiles toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

"These attacks constitute repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF warned, adding that it "will not tolerate attacks against Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers and will respond with determination to any act of aggression directed against them."

In order to remove threats and in response to Hezbollah’s blatant violations, throughout the night, the IDF struck dozens of Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites and terrorists in southern Lebanon.

Among the targets struck were rocket launch positions, weapons storage facilities, and Hezbollah command centers.

Following the strikes, the IDF stressed that it "remains committed to the ceasefire agreement in accordance with the directives of the political echelon and will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel and IDF soldiers."

Meanwhile, following the political echelon's order that the IDF hold fire in southern Lebanon - an order which the IDF opposes - reports said that dozens of Hezbollah terrorists are trapped in the Ali Taher terror stronghold in southern Lebanon, unable to leave.