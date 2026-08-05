The Gush Etzion Regional Council announced on Wednesday evening the death of Harel Birenstock, a resident of Nokdim, who was killed in battle in southern Lebanon. He was 34 years old.

Birenstock is the son of Shlomo and Yonat Birenstock from Neve Daniel and the grandson of Nechama Birenstock of Efrat.

In a statement, the council said, "The Gush Etzion Regional Council announces with deep sorrow the death of Harel Birenstock. We mourn the heavy loss and extend heartfelt condolences to his parents, wife, brothers, sisters, and all the members of the family."

Details of the funeral procession will be published later.