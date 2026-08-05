An unusual incident took place this afternoon along Israel's northern border, when a group of Israelis, most of them teenage girls, crossed the border into southern Lebanon.

The IDF and Israel Police launched a search operation to locate those who crossed and return them to Israeli territory after they crossed the border illegally and endangered their lives.

According to reports, the group consisted of dozens of people, including families. One participant crossed the border accompanied by a toddler and was later detained by security forces.

Some of the teenage girls told media outlets that they had entered Lebanon with the aim of promoting the establishment of an Israeli community in the area.

They also argued that if Israel does not settle southern Lebanon, the achievements of the war could be lost, and said they are also working in the public arena to change the government's policy on the issue.

The security establishment views the border crossing as a serious incident, particularly in light of the security tensions in southern Lebanon and the ongoing military operations in the area. It is the latest in a series of similar incidents in recent months that have placed an additional burden on IDF forces operating along the sector.