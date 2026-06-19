US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, backed this morning (Friday) the Israel Defense Forces’ strikes in southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah’s repeated and ongoing violations, and to an incident in which four soldiers were killed.

"French FM said Israel needs to stop strikes on Hezbollah. Does France get all its info from Hezbollah? Last night, Israel had 4 of its soldiers killed. Israel strikes when struck as [Israel Ambassador to the US] Yechiel Leiter brings FACTS. Ceasefire happens when Hezbollah stops shooting & killing," Huckabee wrote on the X platform.

Earlier, the Israeli ambassador in Washington, Yechiel Leiter, wrote that Israel is committed to maintaining the ceasefire, but will not remain silent in the face of attempts by Hezbollah to harm it.

"Israel remains committed to the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel, Lebanon and the US. If Hezbollah does not violate the agreement, it will be kept," Leiter wrote on the X platform.

At the same time, he sent a firm message clarifying that Israel will not allow harm to its security interests on the ground. "Under all circumstances, Israel retains its right to respond to attacks against it and to thwart threats to its territory, citizens and soldiers."