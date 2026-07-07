US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee shared a video on Tuesday highlighting the major landmarks in making the United States Embassy in Jerusalem a reality, from President Donald Trump's announcement in 2017 to the signing of a deal with Israel on the allocation of land for its permanent location last week.

"It was a privilege to help make President Trump's promise a permanent reality. The new US Embassy complex in Jerusalem will stand as a powerful symbol of America’s ironclad commitment to Israel's peace and security," Ambassador Huckabee stated.