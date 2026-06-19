Federal legislative pushback against the provisional US-Iran diplomatic roadmap intensified on Thursday as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer lambasted the accord, labeling the framework a total failure.

The top Democrat seized on mounting apprehensions within the Republican caucus to argue that President Donald Trump made catastrophic, unforced concessions to Tehran.

“This is not the art of the deal. This is the art of surrender. Trump didn’t get peace through strength, he got payoff through weakness. Americans got almost nothing we wanted and needed, and Trump gave away the store. The Iranians took him to the cleaners," Schumer said, as quoted by CNN.

The Senate minority leader emphasized a firm partisan red line, explicitly stating that members of his party would refuse to endorse any final legislative treaty that accommodates a $300 billion post-war reconstruction fund for the Islamic Republic.

When confronted with assertions from the White House that the American treasury would not be directly financing that multi-billion-dollar fund, Schumer dismissed the distinction.

“That’s a victory, that’s surrender money that Trump gave them, because he cut such a lousy deal and put the United States in such a difficult, difficult position," he said.

Beyond criticizing the immediate mechanics of the memorandum of understanding, Schumer leveled a broader geopolitical accusation, alleging that Trump initially engineered the military escalation with Iran as a calculated maneuver to draw attention away from pressing domestic political challenges.

“He had no aim, no goals, and as a result, America and the world suffered from one of the worst deals that Trump has ever put together, one of the worst deals that we’ve ever seen in United States foreign and diplomatic policy," Schumer charged..

On Wednesday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz expressed profound concern regarding what he views as massive American capitulations codified within Trump’s memorandum of understanding.

“History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is not a good idea. I think the president is receiving some very poor advice on this deal," Cruz told The Hill.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley also spoke out against the US-Iran deal, stating that the deal would be paying Iran to rebuild what the US had destroyed during the war.

“Hitting Iran’s nuclear and missile sites was the right move. This regime chants death to America, murders our troops, and attempts to assassinate Americans on US soil. They believe they have an obligation to destroy us," Haley wrote in a post on social media.

“Now, we plan to unlock billions of dollars and lift sanctions, with the promise of even more money. They will use that money the way they always do- to further their nuclear ambitions and on terrorist proxies against us. It’s a huge mistake to pay to rebuild the threat we just destroyed," she added.

On Tuesday, former US Vice President Mike Pence sharply criticized the memorandum of understanding.

In an interview with CNN, Pence said the agreement "smells of appeasement" and grants Tehran extensive concessions without demanding meaningful reciprocal measures.