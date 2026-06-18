Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley spoke out on Wednesday against the US-Iran deal, stating that the deal would be paying Iran to rebuild what the US had destroyed during the war.

“Hitting Iran’s nuclear and missile sites was the right move. This regime chants death to America, murders our troops, and attempts to assassinate Americans on US soil. They believe they have an obligation to destroy us," Haley wrote in a post on social media.

“Now, we plan to unlock billions of dollars and lift sanctions, with the promise of even more money. They will use that money the way they always do- to further their nuclear ambitions and on terrorist proxies against us. It’s a huge mistake to pay to rebuild the threat we just destroyed," she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the full document of principles reached between the United States and Iran was revealed , presenting a picture in which Iran secures numerous achievements while committing only not to develop nuclear weapons.

The agreement sets a fixed period of 60 days for drafting a final arrangement.

In the meantime, the United States commits to lifting the naval blockade and removing any other interference or restrictions it has imposed on Iran, as well as distancing its forces from the region.

Iran agreed to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, free of charge, for only 60 days, from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and in the opposite direction.

Additional American commitments include formulating a final, agreed-upon plan worth at least $300 billion for Iran’s economic reconstruction and development, canceling all types of sanctions imposed on the regime in Tehran, including those from the UN Security Council, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and sanctions imposed by the US administration.

The United States also committed to immediately issuing a waiver that would allow the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and their derivatives, as well as all related services, including banking transactions.

On Tuesday, former US Vice President Mike Pence sharply criticized the diplomatic memorandum of understanding taking shape between the Trump administration and Iran.

In an interview with CNN, Pence said the agreement "smells of appeasement" and grants Tehran extensive concessions without demanding meaningful reciprocal measures.