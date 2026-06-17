Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence sharply criticized the diplomatic memorandum of understanding taking shape between the Trump administration and Iran.

In an interview with CNN, Pence said the agreement "smells of appeasement" and grants Tehran extensive concessions without demanding meaningful reciprocal measures.

According to Pence, the statement of principles indicates that the United States is expected to grant Iran far-reaching financial benefits, including the unfreezing of frozen assets and allowing foreign investments.

He emphasized that despite these benefits, the agreement does not include unequivocal Iranian commitments to cease support for regional terrorism or to accept strict conditions regarding its nuclear program, and therefore represents a dangerous concession by the administration in Washington.

The sitting vice president, J.D. Vance, rejected the growing criticism of the memorandum of understanding and stated that the United States is not transferring funds to Iran directly, and that any economic benefit will be conditioned on a tangible and demonstrable change in the behavior of the Islamic Republic.

Vance also stated that the agreement would need to be a regional matter, including other Gulf states. Any funds transferred to Iran would be in the form of an investment by other states as opposed to a gift.