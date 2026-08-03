Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated Sunday that Iran has to force the United States to uphold its obligations under the bilateral peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) concluded by both nations, Xinhua reported.

Writing on social media, Pezeshkian highlighted that members of Iran's Supreme National Security Council share a unified stance regarding the agreement.

The president expressed confidence that the memorandum will serve as the foundational pillar for Iran's diplomatic engagement moving forward.

"We must strive to compel the enemy to adhere to what it has signed. The security of the country, region and our allies will improve with this MoU," he stated.

The MoU between Washington and Tehran was formalized on June 18, establishing a 60-day window intended for diplomatic talks toward a comprehensive final settlement. However, the future of these negotiations remains uncertain as the sides have traded blows in recent weeks.

Despite the recent escalation, President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social on Saturday night that he had agreed to cancel a planned major attack on Iran, but added that the Islamic Republic must agree to a deal swiftly.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters that talks between Iran and the United States will resume on Monday.

He was asked whether there is a deadline for Iran to come to an agreement and said, “We will see. Would I rather make a deal? I am not looking to kill people. Because people die. A lot of people die. We don’t want that."