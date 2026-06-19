Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, stated on Thursday that Israel remains committed to the ceasefire in Lebanon, but reserves the right to respond to any attacks by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

“Israel remains committed to the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel, Lebanon and the US. If Hezbollah does not violate the agreement, it will be kept," Leiter stressed in a post on social media.

He added, “Under all circumstances, Israel retains its right to respond to attacks against it and to thwart threats to its territory, citizens and soldiers."

Leiter’s comment came after Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said that Hezbollah will remain committed to a ceasefire agreement with Israel as long as Israel also “fully and comprehensively" adheres to the deal.

"I reaffirm Lebanon's position and Hezbollah's commitment to the ceasefire as long as Israel fully and comprehensively adheres to it," Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, said in a statement.

This position “aims to facilitate the success of the Iranian-US negotiations in Switzerland," he added.

US President Donald Trump said earlier on Thursday that he expects a "complete ceasefire," including between Hezbollah and Israel.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The United States is committed to PEACE, and we encourage everyone in the Middle East Region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold. The Markets are loving what is happening with Oil Prices way down, and Stocks way up."

"We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US says that the signing of the agreement declares "the immediate and permanent termination" of fighting, including in Lebanon, and "ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon."

At the same, it adds that, "The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and other provisions of this paragraph."