US President Donald Trump on Thursday evening said that he expects a "complete ceasefire," including between Hezbollah and Israel.

In a post on his Truth Social network, Trump wrote, "The United States is committed to PEACE, and we encourage everyone in the Middle East Region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold. The Markets are loving what is happening with Oil Prices way down, and Stocks way up."

"We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The memorandum of understanding, meanwhile, says that the signing of the declares "the immediate and permanent termination" of fighting, including in Lebanon, and "ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon." But, it adds that, "The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and other provisions of this paragraph."

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli Air Force intercepted several rockets launched toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. Several additional rockets fell adjacent to the soldiers. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, a Hezbollah drone launched towards IDF forces left one Israeli soldier dead and seven others injured.

In an earlier Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump claimed, "There is no 300 Billion Dollar payment to Iran by the U.S. That’s Fake News! All there is for the U.S. is Success, Lower Oil Prices, and Victory. Check out the Stock Market. Dumocrat propaganda at play!!!"

On Thursday afternoon, he insisted, "Oil is flowing, Iran can never have a nuclear weapon (the world will be safe!), the stock markets are roaring, jobs are at records, and prices are dropping (affordability!). Our country is strong, safe, and respected like never before. 'You're welcome!'"

A separate post accused, "These fools, who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are 'tumbling' down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"