A US Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance's protective detail has been placed on administrative leave after being suspected of leaking information to journalists, according to a CNN report.

According to CNN, the move was made following an internal review launched by the Secret Service following allegations that sensitive information related to the Vance's activities, including details of his travel, had been disclosed.

A source familiar with the investigation told CNN that an internal inquiry is underway, while another source confirmed that authorities have identified the agent suspected of being behind the leaks.

At this stage, no further details have been released regarding the scope of the alleged leak, who received the information, or whether it caused any security damage. It also remains unclear whether the agent will face disciplinary or criminal action beyond being placed on administrative leave.

The US Secret Service has not yet issued an official statement detailing the circumstances of the case, and the internal investigation remains ongoing.