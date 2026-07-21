Evangelical Christian leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore has urged President Donald Trump to publicly distance himself from recent remarks by Vice President JD Vance, arguing that his comments about Israel and the Jewish people are unacceptable.

"As one of the millions of Evangelical Christians who stand with Israel and our Jewish brethren, I call upon President Trump to immediately distance himself from the Vice President's recent statements on Israel and the Jews," said Cardoza-Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN).

She stressed that, as a Zionist Christian, she believes support for Israel is rooted in Biblical teaching. "We cannot tolerate public curses against our Jewish brethren, God's Chosen People. As the Books of Genesis and Obadiah clearly state, God will bless those who bless Israel and curse those who curse Israel."

Cardoza-Moore also accused Vance of promoting what she described as antisemitic tropes by suggesting Israel wields excessive influence over the U.S. government and by referencing conspiracy theories related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. She said such rhetoric "reeks of age-old medieval Jew-hatred."

Turning to Vance's criticism of the conflict with Iran, Cardoza-Moore argued that the administration failed to eliminate the Iranian threat when it had the opportunity. She said Israel should have been allowed to "cut off the head of the snake," claiming the war could have ended sooner and that American casualties might have been avoided.

She further alleged that Vance's remarks echoed accusations frequently made by Israel's adversaries and suggested he may be trying to appeal to critics of Israel within the American political landscape. "America cannot be led by those who defame the Jews," she said. "Our nation was established on Judeo-Christian values."

Cardoza-Moore warned that rhetoric directed at Israel can have real-world consequences for Jewish communities, saying public figures must choose their words carefully as antisemitism continues to rise.

She specifically criticized comments Vance reportedly made during a White House press conference and on Joe Rogan's podcast, saying he falsely portrayed Israel as isolated, claimed Israeli officials had personally attacked President Trump, and accused Israel of seeking to prolong the war with Iran. She also objected to Vance's reported statement that those who disagreed with him over the issue could "go to hell," describing it as "a curse against the entire People of Israel."

Concluding her remarks, Cardoza-Moore called on both Trump and Vance to take action. "Now is the time for the President to publicly distance himself from JD's words, and for Vance to apologize and switch gears."