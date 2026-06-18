The Israeli police have reduced by three months Temple Mount activist Tom Nisani's ban from the Temple Mount.

Nisani, who is part of the "Beyadenu" movement, had been banned from the site after raising an Israeli flag at the site on Independence Day.

The move follows a change in the police's policy: Last month, Arutz Sheva - Israel National News reported the cancellation of a similar ban on attorney Nili Nahori under comparable circumstances, after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced that bans from the Temple Mount for raising Israeli flags would cease.

Following the policy change, attorney Yael Horowitz, representing the Beyadenu movement's Legal Aid Fund for Temple Mount visitors, turned to the police requesting that they lift Nisani’s ban. After reviewing the request, the police decided to shorten the duration of the ban.

Acting CEO of Beyadenu, Akiva Yoel Ariel, welcomed the decision, saying, "This is a reversal of a trend, and a significant achievement for Temple Mount visitors."

"We praise Minister Ben Gvir for his work during his current term to improve the conditions. Raising a flag on the Mount or anywhere in the Land of Israel is a fundamental right that must not be infringed."