Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Ascends the Temple Mount, Singing and Dancing

Among the thousands of Jews marking Tisha B'Av on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Thursday was National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"On Tisha B'Av, we mark the destruction, but we also see the giant progress on the Temple Mount. Look what's happening here, Jews are praying, they feel like they're in charge here. It was never like this. This is how it is in more and more places. We reduced terror attacks by 85%. Everywhere, they understand that the State of Israel is the boss. There is more work to do; with G-d's help, we will proceed."

Also visiting the Temple Mount on Thursday was Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, who spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News before entering the site.

Click here to be part of the revolution on the Temple Mount

"I visit twice a year, on Jerusalem Day, to give thanks for the miracles and for the fact that we are here, and on Tisha B'Av, we go up every year to mourn that the Temple is not built yet and there is a lot of work left," the Minister stated. He added that the visit to the Temple Mount is done through prayer and aspiration for a change.

According to Wasserlauf, "There has been a crazy change on the Temple Mount. Jews ascend and pray and perform rituals, and thank G-d, we are witnessing a revolution being led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir." Describing the situation in the past, he said, "One, we would go up, and they would immediately shout at us. Today, thank G-d, we go up with power and pride. There are a lot more things that need to be changed and worked on, and we continue to pray."

Asked by Arutz Sheva about the condemnations by left-wing organizations, which called the visits a "violation of the status quo," Wasserlauf said, "We see this hypocrisy every year. People who supposedly care about equality and freedom of religion, when it comes to the Jews, when it comes to the site of our Temple, to the holiest place to the Jewish people, they condemn and shout."

"We will continue to lead the revolution on the Temple Mount. We will continue to make sure that more Jews come and pray, and that more Jews will seek Zion, because it is the source of inspiration, it is the place of the Heavenly Presence, and it is our home and the holiest thing to us," he stressed.