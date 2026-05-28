Following a report by Arutz Sheva and an appeal by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Israel Police, an order banning right-wing activist and attorney Nili Nahouri from the Temple Mount has been canceled.

According to the report, Ben-Gvir requested clarification from thepolice because his policy regarding the Temple Mount is not to remove individuals for waving the Israeli flag. During his tenure, Jews have also been permitted to pray, sing, dance, and bow at the site.

Nahouri had received an official letter from Avshalom Peled ordering her administrative removal from the Temple Mount compound for two months. The order was issued after she waved an Israeli flag during Jerusalem Day celebrations at the site.

Police stated that 20 other Jews who waved Israeli flags at the compound were not removed because of their actions. Nevertheless, Ben-Gvir demanded detailed explanations as to why Nahori and another individual were specifically banned through an official order.

In his appeal to the police, the minister emphasized that the policy he is promoting is to allow Israeli flags to be waved on the Temple Mount and certainly not to remove those displaying the national flag there.