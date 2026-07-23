ח"כ שרן השכל התרגשה להביא את בתה יעלי לביקור בהר הבית

MK Sharren Haskel visited the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av together with her daughter, Yael.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News after the visit, Haskel said her daughter had been asking for several months to come and see the Holy Temple.

Haskel said the two had spoken about it on several occasions before she decided to bring her daughter with her on Tisha B'Av. Describing the visit, she said, "It was so moving. We recited the 'Shehecheyanu' blessing."

Responding to criticism in Israel and abroad, Haskel said, "This is an integral part of our identity. The graves of the patriarchs are also important, but this is the Holy of Holies."

Haskel added that the site cannot be separated from the Jewish people, saying visitors can continue "to shout as they have for thousands of years."

"When you excavate here, you see that this place has belonged to us, the Jewish people, for thousands of years. The dogs bark, and the caravan moves on," she said.

Asked whether her prayers on this visit were different and whether she also prayed for a unity government, Haskel replied that Israel is going through a difficult period.

"There was prayer and tremendous pain. Everything comes down to one thing - to see how we can achieve true unity here among the people of Israel, how we can bring love - genuine love and unconditional love."

She added, "My entire visit here together with Yaeli, my little one, on the Temple Mount, was about one thing - praying for the unity of the people of Israel and for unconditional love. I am leaving here, truly, deeply moved."