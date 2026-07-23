Crowd sings and prays during the accent to the Temple Mount (Video: TPS)

Hundreds of Jews have filed into the Temple Mount since it opened on Thursday morning, marking the anniversary of the destruction of the two Jewish Temples at the site where they stood.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has learned that Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yitzhak Wasserlauf are expected to visit Judaism's holiest site during the day as well.

Jewish crowd bows on Temple Mount (Video: TPS)

The far-left-wing Peace Now organization attacked the visitors. "There is a direct line connecting the rampaging settler violence, which the prime minister himself described as a cancer, to the group of arsonists trying to ignite a religious war. It is a small but dangerous minority that enjoys the backing, funding, and support of Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, Strock, and their colleagues in the government. We must replace the government and remove the cancer."

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS

credit: איתן שלם, TPS