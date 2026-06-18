Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon attended the inauguration ceremony of the "Bible Trail" on Route 60 and addressed the security situation on the northern border and the IDF presence in southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israel will not withdraw from southern Lebanon as long as security needs require Israel's presence there. According to him, restoring security for the residents of the north necessitates maintaining a presence in the security zone beyond the border.

He also stressed that Israel is committed to ensuring the safety of northern residents and their ability to live securely in their communities after the long period of fighting.

"The challenges are still ahead of us," Netanyahu said. "They require calm, steadfast protection of our security interests, and at the same time maintaining the important relationship with our American friends."

"We will restore security to the north," Netanyahu declared. "This requires maintaining the security zone in southern Lebanon, and it requires that we do not leave as long as Israel's security needs demand it."