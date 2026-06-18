The IDF on Thursday published an official map portraying the Security Zone in which IDF troops are operating.

The IDF noted that due to operational requirements, it is deployed in the Security Zone, approximately 10 kilometers inside Lebanese territory.

The map shows that the IDF has not recently withdrawn from any territory in southern Lebanon.

The IDF Spokesperson Unit emphasized that “the maritime security zone is a continuation of the land security zone and extends out to sea on a bearing of 280 degrees, in accordance with the decision of the political leadership."

The security zone in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson

The statement implies that the IDF has the freedom of action to remove threats even beyond the security zone if necessary. However, the current assessment is that the military will avoid carrying out strikes deep inside Lebanon or in the capital, Beirut.

The military added that soldiers are stationed in the designated area of operation in southern Lebanon, and will continue to remove threats and strengthen the defense of Israel’s northern residents.