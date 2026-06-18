The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Thursday that Master Sergeant (Res.) Alexander Filin, aged 29, from Haifa, a combat soldier in the 36th Division command post, was killed by an explosive device which detonated in southern Lebanon.

In the same incident, an IDF reserve officer, and an additional reserve soldier were moderately injured. Furthermore, in the incident, a combat NCO, two reserve soldiers, and a female reserve soldier were lightly injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

The incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, as a combat team was patrolling on foot in the Litani area, at which point an explosive device was detonated against them.

On Wednesday morning, five combat soldiers were injured in back-to-back detonations of two Hezbollah explosive-laden drones. One soldier is in serious condition, two are in moderate condition, and two others sustained light injuries.

The first blast occurred around 6:00 a.m. when a drone detonated near a tank belonging to Givati Brigade combat team forces in the Tibnin area of southern Lebanon. Four soldiers were injured by shrapnel from the explosion and were medically evacuated by helicopter to hospitals.

Several minutes later, a second explosive drone detonated on the evacuation vehicle, injuring another soldier. IDF forces responded with artillery fire targeting terrorist infrastructure in the area.