Today (Tuesday), U.S. Senator Darline Graham (R-South Carolina) announced that funeral services for her brother, the late Senator Lindsey O. Graham will be held on Tuesday, July 28th in Washington, D.C. and on Wednesday, July 29th in Columbia, South Carolina and Pickens County, South Carolina.

Senator Darline Graham said, “I am grateful to all those who have come together to help honor and remember Lindsey. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to President Trump and his team, Washington National Cathedral, Senate leadership, First Baptist Church of Columbia and the Senate Sergeant at Arms for going above and beyond to ensure these will be honorable tributes to Lindsey."

The Graham family invited the public to "celebrate the life of the late Senator Graham by paying their respects at the funeral procession at the South Carolina State House and the funeral service at First Baptist Church of Columbia, South Carolina."

On Tuesday, July 28th, funeral services for Senator Graham will begin with an arrival ceremony at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

In recognition of Graham’s decades of service in the Air Force, his remains will be carried into the U.S. Capitol by an Armed Forces Body Bearer Team. Following arrival to the Rotunda, the Armed Forces Body Bearer Team will be replaced by a U.S. Capitol Police memorial guard in recognition of his service in the U.S. Senate. There will be a short program in recognition of Senator Graham’s decades of service in the U.S Senate. This ceremony will be closed to the public. The public is invited to view the ceremony via livestream.

Following the Rotunda ceremony, his remains will depart to Washington National Cathedral for a funeral service starting at 2:00 p.m. Service participants will include a tribute from President Donald J. Trump, with others to be announced. The Washington National Cathedral funeral service will be by invitation only. Invitations will be sent out in the near future. The public is invited to view the service on the Cathedral’s website or YouTube page. Following the funeral service, the late senator will begin his final journey to South Carolina. He will arrive to South Carolina one last time on the evening of Tuesday, July 28th. The departure from D.C. and arrival to South Carolina will be closed press.

Lindsey Graham served as the senior US senator from South Carolina since 2003 and, beginning in January 2025, served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.

He was first elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1992 and later served in the US House of Representatives from 1995 to 2003. In 2015, he announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination but withdrew from the race later that year.

Throughout his political career, Graham has been known for his hawkish foreign policy views and consistent support for Israel. In 2016, he sought to secure an additional $3.4 billion in US security assistance for Israel, and in 2024, during the Swords of Iron War, he sharply criticized the Biden administration's decision to delay weapons shipments to Israel.