The United States and Iran on Wednesday electronically signed the memorandum of understanding for ending, Axios reported, citing two US officials.

The agreement is now in effect, the report stated.

According to the report, US President Donald Trump personally signed a copy of the agreement during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron in Versailles. The report further noted that a photograph of the signed document was transmitted to the Iranians and the mediating parties.

Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, confirmed the report, saying, “Right now, as I'm speaking with you, the text of the Islamabad memorandum has probably reached the presidents of Iran and the United States for signature."

He added, “It has been agreed that the Iran-US memorandum will be signed digitally. Once the memorandum reaches the presidents of both countries for signature, any violation of it will carry a higher cost."

Baghaei also stated that while there had been plans for the negotiating teams to attend an in-person signing ceremony in Geneva or Brussels, the signing of the MOU digitally means no signing ceremony will be held in Switzerland.

Earlier on Wednesday, the full document of principles reached between the United States and Iran was revealed , presenting a picture in which Iran secures numerous achievements while committing only not to develop nuclear weapons.

The agreement sets a fixed period of 60 days for drafting a final arrangement.

In the meantime, the United States commits to lifting the naval blockade and removing any other interference or restrictions it has imposed on Iran, as well as distancing its forces from the region.

Iran agreed to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, free of charge, for only 60 days, from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and in the opposite direction.

Additional American commitments include formulating a final, agreed-upon plan worth at least $300 billion for Iran’s economic reconstruction and development, canceling all types of sanctions imposed on the regime in Tehran, including those from the UN Security Council, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and sanctions imposed by the US administration.

The United States also committed to immediately issuing a waiver that would allow the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and their derivatives, as well as all related services, including banking transactions.

Israeli officials stated that the agreement between the United States and Iran is a bad deal because it "relieves the pressure too soon and removes the military threat that, until now, remained on the table," Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.

According to these sources, the clauses linking developments in Iran to Lebanon are deeply problematic, as "they run counter not only to what Israel wants, but also to what Lebanon itself desires."

The officials added that a proposal by Trump to discuss restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program within a regional framework - namely, led by the Gulf states - has sparked profound concern in Jerusalem.

This anxiety stems from the fact that such a framework would fail to adequately restrict the missiles directly threatening Israel.