Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, took to social media on Wednesday night to officially endorse the newly executed memorandum between Washington and Tehran, highlighting Islamabad’s crucial role in bridging the diplomatic divide.

In the statement, the Prime Minister outlined the immediate, reciprocal security measures established by the agreement.

“Islamabad MoU shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade," Sharif wrote.

The Pakistani leader further disclosed that his administration, working alongside fellow intermediary Qatar, is organizing a formal gathering scheduled for Friday in Switzerland. This event is intended to launch the next phase of operational discussions, overriding earlier assertions from Iranian officials that the electronic finalization of the pact made an in-person assembly redundant.

“The signing of this agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict," Sharif noted.

The United States and Iran earlier on Wednesday electronically signed the memorandum of understanding for ending the war, meaning it is now in effect.

US President Donald Trump personally signed a copy of the agreement during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron in Versailles. A photograph of the signed document was transmitted to the Iranians and the mediating parties.

Earlier on Wednesday, the full document of principles reached between the United States and Iran was revealed , presenting a picture in which Iran secures numerous achievements while committing only not to develop nuclear weapons.

The agreement sets a fixed period of 60 days for drafting a final arrangement.

In the meantime, the United States commits to lifting the naval blockade and removing any other interference or restrictions it has imposed on Iran, as well as distancing its forces from the region.

Iran agreed to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels, free of charge, for only 60 days, from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and in the opposite direction.

Additional American commitments include formulating a final, agreed-upon plan worth at least $300 billion for Iran’s economic reconstruction and development, canceling all types of sanctions imposed on the regime in Tehran, including those from the UN Security Council, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and sanctions imposed by the US administration.

The United States also committed to immediately issuing a waiver that would allow the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and their derivatives, as well as all related services, including banking transactions.